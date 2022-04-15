Clashes erupted in Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, injuring dozens of Palestinians

Clashes erupted early Friday between Israeli police and Palestinians at Al-Aqsa Mosque, a serious holy website in Jerusalem, and medics mentioned at the very least 59 Palestinians have been injured.

The Islamic Endowment, which runs the positioning, mentioned the Israeli police got here into pressure earlier than daybreak, as hundreds of worshipers gathered on the mosque for early morning prayers in the course of the holy month of Ramadan. Israel mentioned its forces moved in to take away stones and stones that had been collected in anticipation of violence. Movies circulating on-line confirmed Palestinians throwing stones and police firing tear fuel and sound bombs. Others confirmed worshipers blocking themselves contained in the mosque itself, amid what seemed to be clouds of tear fuel.

The Palestinian Pink Crescent’s emergency service mentioned it had taken 59 injured individuals to hospitals. The Waqf mentioned that one of many guards on the website was hit within the eye by a rubber bullet, and the Israeli International Ministry mentioned that dozens of masked males carrying Palestinian and Hamas flags marched to the compound within the early hours of Friday and picked up stones.

“Police have been compelled to enter the territory to disperse the group and take away stones and stones with a purpose to stop additional violence,” she wrote on Twitter.

The Israeli International Ministry tweets in regards to the Al-Aqsa clashes

These actions don’t have anything to do with prayer, slightly it’s a desecration of the mosque and the month of Ramadan.

The police needed to storm the grounds to disperse the demonstrators and take away stones and stones to stop additional violence. (2/3)

– Israeli Ministry of International Affairs (IsraelMFA) April 15, 2022

The Israeli International Ministry tweets in regards to the Al-Aqsa clashes

These actions don’t have anything to do with prayer, slightly it’s a desecration of the mosque and the month of Ramadan.

The police needed to storm the grounds to disperse the demonstrators and take away stones and stones to stop additional violence. (2/3)

– Israeli Ministry of International Affairs (IsraelMFA) April 15, 2022 The mosque is the third holiest website in Islam. It’s constructed on high of a hill that’s the holiest website for Jews, who consult with it because the Temple Mount. It has been a serious hotspot for Israeli-Palestinian violence for many years. Tensions have risen in latest weeks after a sequence of assaults by Palestinians killed 14 individuals inside Israel. Israel carried out a wave of arrests and navy operations within the occupied West Financial institution, which led to the outbreak of clashes wherein numerous Palestinians have been killed.

Tens of hundreds of Palestinians are anticipated to assemble at Al-Aqsa for Friday prayers. Weeks of protests and clashes in Jerusalem throughout Ramadan final 12 months finally sparked an 11-day battle with the Islamist armed group Hamas, which guidelines the Gaza Strip, as Israel lifted restrictions and took different steps to attempt to calm tensions forward of Ramadan, which it did. The 12 months coincides with the Jewish Passover and Christian Holy Week, when it brings hundreds of pilgrims and different guests to Jerusalem. However the navy assaults and raids triggered one other wave of unrest.

Earlier this week, Hamas and different armed teams in Gaza referred to as on Palestinians to camp at Al-Aqsa Mosque over the weekend. Palestinians have lengthy feared that Israel plans to take over or divide the positioning, and Israeli authorities say they’re dedicated to sustaining the established order, however in recent times nationalist and non secular Jews have visited the positioning in massive numbers with police escorts.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, house to Al-Aqsa and different main holy websites, within the 1967 battle and annexed it in a transfer not acknowledged internationally. The Palestinians need the japanese a part of town to be the capital of their future unbiased state, together with the West Financial institution and Gaza Strip, which Israel additionally occupied in the course of the battle some 55 years in the past.

(AFP)