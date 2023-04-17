Clashes in Khartoum enter third day with death toll surpassing 180 from Sudan fighting

Sudanese in the capital Khartoum and other cities are confined to their homes due to ongoing explosions and gunfire outside.

The army and a powerful rival force are in a battle for control of the country. According to the U.N. envoy Volker Perthes, at least 185 people have been killed and over 1,800 wounded since the fighting started.

The two sides are using heavy weapons such as tanks and artillery in densely populated areas. The death toll could be higher since there are many bodies in the streets that nobody can reach due to the ongoing clashes.

Amidst the violence, diplomats from different continents are attempting to negotiate a truce, and the U.N. Security Council is set to discuss the crisis as a matter of urgency. Millions of people are trapped in their homes or wherever they can find shelter, with supplies running low in many areas.

A neighbor’s house was hit by a shell on Sunday, and at least three people have been killed. Hospitals in Khartoum have been shut down because of damage from fighting, nearby clashes, or because they ran low on fuel.

Fierce fighting with artillery and other heavy weapons raged on Monday around central Khartoum and Omdurman.

The power struggle is between Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan and Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, who each has tens of thousands of heavily armed fighters backing them. Both generals played a joint role in orchestrating the October 2021 military coup.

The violence has raised fears of a civil war, and it coincides with the Eid al-Fitr holiday, marking the end of Ramadan, the Islamic month of fasting.

The U.S., the U.N., and others have called for a truce to be declared. Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates have also called for both sides to stand down.

Save the Children, a charity, has temporarily suspended most of its operations across Sudan, while looters have raided their offices in Darfur, stealing medical supplies, laptops, vehicles, and a refrigerator.

The World Food Program suspended operations after three employees were killed in Darfur, and the International Rescue Committee has also halted most operations.

The U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is consulting with leaders in the region, urging anyone with influence to press for peace.