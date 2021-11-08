Climate change report: eight of the 10 worst affected countries are in Africa

In tonight’s issue: COP26 activists tell the rich world to get its head out of the sand and keep its promises on climate change. Africa is paying a huge price for pollution from developed nations. Covid-19 has kept the border between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Republic of the Congo closed for a year and a half. Those who are financially dependent on cross-country travel are barely holding on. And Libya is beginning to register presidential candidates, for an election that it hopes will bring stability.