Climate promises to date point the world towards 2.4 ° C warming, says watchdog group

The chairman of the UN climate talks said Tuesday that there is still a mountain to climb towards the goal of limiting the global temperature rise by 1.5 degrees Celsius, as a research group said existing promises they would allow the Earth to warm much beyond that.

Britain’s Alok Sharma told reporters that COP26 officials will soon publish the first draft of the so-called cover decision, which summarizes the commitments of more than 190 countries, in an attempt to focus minds on the remaining three days.

Climate activists and experts will carefully study the document, looking for elements such as timelines to phase out public subsidies for fossil fuels or provide long-promised funds to help poor countries tackle climate change.

These and a host of other complex issues to be resolved will determine whether the two-week Glasgow summit can succeed in keeping within reach the 1.5 ° C ceiling that is considered vital to avoid catastrophic climate consequences.

“We are making progress on COP26, but we still have a mountain to climb in the coming days,” Sharma said.

The European Union’s climate policy chief, Frans Timmermans, delivered an equally strong message, telling journalists, “The honest truth is that we are not where we want to be, not even close.”

The Climate Action Tracker (CAT) research group put an alarming number on the size of the task at hand, saying that all the national pledges put forward so far to reduce greenhouse gases by 2030 would allow the Earth’s temperature to rise by 2.4 ° C since the pre-industrial era. levels by 2100.

CAT Global Update: Glasgow has a credibility gap between speaking and acting. If all governments met their 2030 targets, we would have 2.4˚C warming by 2100. But right now, current policies put us at 2.7˚C. https://t.co/dkX4jAbo2f A thread 🧵 pic.twitter.com/EdLlIfdhXt

– ClimateActionTracker (@climateactiontr) November 9, 2021

Scientists say that 1.5 ° C, the ambitious target set in the 2015 Paris Agreement, is the most that the Earth can afford to prevent an acceleration of the intense heat waves, droughts, storms, floods and poor harvests that is already experimenting.

Rising seas

Underscoring the stakes for vulnerable nations, the tiny Pacific island of Tuvalu said it was seeking legal ways to maintain ownership of its maritime zones and recognition as a state, even if engulfed by rising sea levels. .

“In fact, we are imagining the worst case scenario where we are forced to relocate or our lands are submerged,” his foreign minister, Simon Kofe, told Reuters.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who opened COP26 eight days ago and attended the first two, will return to the conference on Wednesday, his spokesman said.

To meet the 1.5 ° C target, the United Nations wants to achieve “net zero”, where no more greenhouse gases are emitted than can be absorbed simultaneously, by 2050.

And it says it will be impossible unless emissions, mainly carbon dioxide from burning coal, oil and gas, are reduced by 45% from 2010 levels by 2030.

“Even with all the new Glasgow promises for 2030, we will emit roughly double in 2030 what is required for 1.5 ° C,” CAT said.

China, the world’s largest emitter, says it will reach net zero only in 2060, the same year as Russia, the top oil and gas producer. India, another large-scale polluter, has a deadline ten years later.

Furthermore, the CAT explicitly warned against the assumption that longer-term “net zero” promises would even be fulfilled, as most countries have not yet implemented the necessary short-term policies or legislation.

“It’s all very well for leaders to claim they have a net zero goal, but if they don’t have plans on how to get there, and their 2030 goals are as low as many of them, then frankly, these ‘net zero’ goals are just lip service for real climate action, “said Bill Hare, executive director of Climate Analytics, one of the organizations behind CAT. Pharma acknowledged this, saying, “The world needs confidence that we will immediately switch to implementation, that the promises made here will be kept, and policies and investment will be followed quickly.”

Weak deal or no deal?

A key pillar of climate action is carbon pricing and trading mechanisms that force polluters to pay a market price for their emissions, or pay others to offset them, by planting carbon-binding trees or investing in cleaner energy. .

COP26 is supposed to create a global framework for carbon pricing, but the problem has beaten the last two climate summits and is in danger of being insurmountable in Glasgow too.

“There is a greater chance of getting a deal this time, but it could be very weak,” said Gilles Dufrasne, a policy officer at Carbon Market Watch. “Not having a deal, therefore, could be an acceptable outcome.”

Many activists, including Greenpeace, oppose the use of carbon offsets under any circumstances, saying they diminish the incentives for polluters to change their habits and risk paying for changes elsewhere that would have happened anyway.

“Net zero does not mean zero,” warned Teresa Anderson, Climate Policy Coordinator for ActionAid International. “In most cases, these corporations … are planning to do business as usual” for long periods, he added.

But some say things could be worse, noting how US President Joe Biden had swiftly returned the world’s second-largest greenhouse gas emitter to the Paris Agreement, from which his predecessor Donald had withdrawn. Trump, and promoted a $ 555 billion climate package in Congress.

Democratic US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez underscored America’s more constructive approach at the Glasgow conference on Tuesday.

“We are only here to say that we are not back. We are different and we are more fair. And we are more open to questioning prior assumptions than is politically possible, ”he said.

(REUTERS)