Colombia agreed to a cease-fire with the 5 largest armed teams

Colombian President Gustavo Petro introduced on New 12 months’s Eve that the Colombian authorities had agreed to a six-month ceasefire with the 5 largest armed teams working within the nation.

The armistice was the principle aim of Petro’s “complete peace” coverage, which goals to finish the armed battle within the nation, which has continued regardless of the dissolution of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) in 2017.

Armed teams nonetheless working in Colombia, the world’s largest cocaine producer, are locked in lethal disputes over proceeds from drug trafficking and different unlawful companies, in line with the Institute for Growth and Peace Research (Indepaz), an unbiased assume tank.

“Now we have agreed to a bilateral ceasefire with the NLA, Marquetalia II, Central Normal Workers, AGC and the Sierra Nevada Self-Protection Forces from January 1 to June 30, 2023, and it may be prolonged relying on the progress of the negotiations,” Petro tweeted.

Regardless of the federal government’s efforts to barter with the assorted armed teams in Colombia, which have a complete of greater than 10,000 combatants, they’ve to date did not comprise the spiral of violence engulfing the nation. Andipaz recorded almost 100 massacres final 12 months.

50 years of battle The Nationwide Liberation Military, the final acknowledged insurgency within the nation, has been negotiating with the federal government since November.

The Segunda Marquetalia and Estado Mayor Central teams – the FARC splinter factions that cut up from the 2016 peace deal – have held separate talks with the federal government.

The AGC, the nation’s largest drug cartel, is made up of the remnants of far-right paramilitaries that have been demobilized within the early 2000s.

The federal government is providing the teams “dignified remedy from a judicial viewpoint” to the armed actors “in return for surrendering property, dismantling these organizations and probably stopping them from participating in these illicit economies,” Senator Ivan Cepeda mentioned not too long ago. Agence France-Presse.

Some defectors refused to put down their arms alongside their FARC comrades six years in the past, when the scary insurgent military signed a take care of Bogota to finish greater than 5 many years of battle.

Colombia has suffered greater than 50 years of armed battle between the state and varied teams of left-wing militias, right-wing paramilitaries and drug traffickers.

When he took energy final August, Petro, the nation’s first left-wing president, pledged to barter with all Colombia’s armed teams as a part of a “complete peace” coverage.

In response to Endbaz, there are at present about 90 political and felony teams working within the nation.

(AFP)