Colombia: Violence continues to escalate even after the cartel’s “armed strike” ends

When the highly effective drug cartel Clan del Golfo launched an armed assault in early Could in response to the extradition of its chief, it sealed off a big swathe of northern Colombia. For a number of days, native residents couldn’t depart their properties as gang members set fires and carried out a lot of assassinations. The strike is now exaggerated however has not ended the wave of violence affecting the native inhabitants.

On Could 4, O’Tonnell, head of the Clan del Golfo cartel, whose actual title is Dairo Antonio Usuga, was extradited to america after his arrest in October of final yr. He was thought of the most important drug supplier in Colombia for the previous few years.

To protest their chief’s extradition, the cartel organized what they known as an armed strike, shutting down a lot of northern Colombia. The cartel blocked roads, prevented native residents from going to work and leaving their properties, and set automobiles on hearth. The members of the cartel scribbled the AGC (the opposite title of the Clan del Golfo, Autodefensas Gaitanistas de Colombia) in numerous areas.

In addition they carried out a horrific variety of killings of policemen, troopers and civilians. No less than 14 individuals have been killed, based on a non-governmental group known as Indepaz, whereas 24 deaths have been reported by the Particular Judiciary for Peace (in Spanish, JEP or Jurisdicción Especial para la Paz), the transitional justice mechanism by which those that They participated within the investigation and trial of the Colombian armed battle.

The streets have been abandoned in Santiago de Tolo, within the Sucre division of Colombia (location right here): “In search of one thing to eat, I am very hungry,” wrote this social media person who seems to have been trapped on web site whereas on trip. Subsequent, he posted an analogous video that was filmed in the identical location.

Autodefensas Gaitanistas de Colombia (AGC) dejan mensajes a las afueras del palacio Municipality de #Corozal

Hay tensión en el municipio de #Corozal, hasta el momento las autoridades no se han verunciado.

Cartel members painted the AGC brand on this automobile close to Corozal Metropolis Corridor within the Sucreduring Armed Strike part. (Geolocation right here).

The strike paralyzed a few hundred municipalities – together with massive cities similar to Montería – in a few dozen provinces. The strike lasted 4 days in most locations.

The NGO Indepaz wrote this abstract of the result of the armed strike on the Clan del Golfo.

Alberto (not his actual title) works in a village within the province of Bolivar if the individuals don’t abide by the principles of the Del Golfo clan. He wished to stay nameless for safety causes, like all of the individuals who spoke to our staff.

Folks in my village have been hiding of their properties for 4 days of the armed strike. There was an environment of concern. I solely went out as soon as to attempt to get some bread. I needed to knock on a lot of doorways as a result of all of the retailers have been closed. The entire time I used to be exterior, I solely noticed two or three individuals. Luckily, I’ve some meals in inventory. However, I ran out of gasoline to cook dinner on the fourth day of the raid.

On Could 5, cartel members burned a number of bikes. In addition they parked a automotive full of individuals exterior the village. They pressured the individuals out after which burned the automotive and fired at it. I think the driving force was unaware of the armed strike – in any other case he wouldn’t have risked getting round.

Clan del Golfo gang members set this automotive on hearth and fired at it after making passengers disembark in Barranco de Loba in Bolivar Province on Could 5, 2022.

Alberto obtained this assertion from the Del Golfo tribe, asserting the beginning of the armed strike. The assertion mentioned that it was forbidden to open retailers and journey and there might be “extraordinarily damaging penalties” for many who didn’t adhere to the principles. Social media The police in our village did nothing in the course of the strike. However there aren’t a lot of them and I feel they’ve ties to Clan del Golfo, anyway.

Many individuals criticized the federal government’s inaction within the areas affected by the armed strike. Colombian President Ivan Duque waited till 9 Could to arrange a safety council to debate the strike. The federal government, for its half, says it arrested about 100 males, deployed greater than 19,000 troopers, and arranged convoys to safe roads in the course of the strike.

Alberto continued:

Every part has returned to regular because the finish of the strike. However members of the Clan del Golfo cartel are nonetheless current within the space, and a few of them are from this village. Right here, individuals who personal gasoline stations or massive farms need to ship a month-to-month contribution to the cartel, which may be as much as a million pesos. [Editor’s note: more than 235 euros, which is equivalent to the minimum wage in Colombia]. Peasants engaged within the cultivation and processing of coca are additionally pressured to promote their produce to Clan del Golfo at an affordable worth. If individuals don’t adhere to those guidelines, they might be focused or killed. Earlier than the strike, individuals accused of promoting stolen livestock have been killed.

A Sutraurapa bus burns in Antioquia on Could 5, 2022.

When the armed strike started, the streets like this one in Dabaiba, a city within the province of Antioquia, have been virtually abandoned. This video was filmed by an individual working within the space.

“The violence is not going to cease till the federal government decides to speculate socially.” Andrés (not his actual title) lives within the Montes de Maria sub-district, within the province of Sucre.

The Del Golfo clan besieged the inhabitants of a whole area for a number of days – I might not have imagined that this was attainable. Nevertheless, violence has been occurring for years within the Montes de Maria area. There was the Qingyi bloodbath and assassinations…

The violence is not going to finish till the federal government decides to speculate socially. Lots of younger individuals listed below are unemployed, so they’re prepared to simply accept any sort of work that can assist them carry meals house. Furthermore, the faculties are in a abandoned state – college students sit on the ground and don’t even have indicators to write down with. In well being facilities, it’s a must to purchase the supplies your self, together with aspirin or injections. Lots of the roads listed below are soiled and virtually unusable when it rains. When individuals are unable to promote their crops, they’re misplaced.

A donkey holds the AGC insignia within the Monts de María area of Sucre province on this picture taken on Could 5, 2022. Social media “Armed Strike, AGC”, reads this message written on a highway the place a tree has been reduce down to stop site visitors from distributing within the Monts area Di Maria in Sucre on Could 5, 2022. Picture taken by a resident and despatched to our staff

Different armed teams have known as for armed strikes in Colombia up to now – such because the guerrilla group ELN in February. However analysts agree they’ve by no means seen one as violent or widespread because the armed strike orchestrated by the Golfo clan – a tragic actuality after the Colombian president declared final October that the arrest of the group’s chief, O’Tonell, “marks the tip”. from this cartel.