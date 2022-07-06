Colombian President-elect Petro suggests ceasefire, talks with ELN fighters

Colombia’s left-leaning president-elect Gustavo Petro on Tuesday proposed a “bilateral ceasefire” with the final guerrilla group lively within the violence-stricken nation, the Nationwide Liberation Military, in an effort to restart peace negotiations.

Talks with the ELN, which not like the FARC didn’t lay down arms underneath the 2016 Colombian peace settlement, collapsed underneath outgoing President Ivan Duque.

“The message I despatched, not solely to the Nationwide Liberation Military however to all of the armed teams that exist, is that the time for peace has come,” mentioned Pietro.

“What I’m asking for is a ceasefire that can be bilateral” to permit talks “to finish the struggle in Colombia.”

Petro can be sworn in on August 7.

Duque’s predecessor Juan Manuel Santos started peace negotiations with the Nationwide Liberation Military (ELN), however these negotiations had been referred to as off after an assault on a police academy in Bogotá in 2019 that killed 22 folks.

Duque insisted that the group, shaped in 1964 after the Cuban communist revolution, halted all actions to renew talks.

Throughout the election marketing campaign, Petro pledged to talk to the Nationwide Liberation Military.

A day after the previous leftist mayor of Bogota received the presidential election final month, the ELN mentioned it was able to reopen negotiations with the South American nation’s authorities.

The group’s central management mentioned it “retains its system of political, army battle and resistance lively, but additionally maintains its clear willingness to advance the peace course of.”

The ELN has grown in quantity and immediately stands at about 2,500 fighters and an in depth help community in city facilities, totally on the border with Venezuela and alongside the Pacific coast.

Funded largely by means of drug trafficking, it continues to struggle over territory and sources with FARC defectors who refused to put down their arms, in addition to right-wing paramilitaries and drug cartels.

Petro additionally reiterated his want to revive diplomatic relations with Venezuela, and to expel armed teams lively on either side of the border.

Duque has repeatedly claimed that Colombian armed teams are taking refuge in Venezuela with the complicity of the authorities there, which Caracas denies.

Bogota says at the very least 4 defected FARC leaders have been killed in Venezuela in latest months, however there was no affirmation from the opposite facet of the border.

In the meantime, the political celebration that emerged from the now-dissolved FARC mentioned a former guerrilla chief and peace deal signer was killed by a sniper in southern Colombia.

Commons celebration chief Rodrigo Londono mentioned on Twitter that the killing of Ronald Rojas, 41, brings to 333 “the horrific variety of signatories to the peace settlement who’ve been killed, primarily underneath the Duque authorities”.

A whole bunch of ex-combatants have been killed since 2016 by fellow former defectors, drug sellers and members of the safety forces, in keeping with official figures.

Carlos Ruiz Maceo, head of the United Nations mission in Colombia, condemned the killing on Twitter and burdened “the necessity to strengthen the safety of ex-combatants” within the nation.

