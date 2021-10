In tonight’s issue: Five mixed-race women who were taken from their mothers in the Democratic Republic of Congo as children have gone to court after suing Belgium for crimes against humanity. The trial is the first of its kind. Approximately 15,000 biracial children were forcibly separated from their black mothers in the former Belgian colonies of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Rwanda and Burundi. They were called children of sin and the state threw them into orphanages.