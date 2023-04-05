‘Concerns’ Arise Over Succession Question from Tweets of Uganda President’s Son

Muhoozi Kainerugaba has made international headlines with his provocative tweets in recent months.

The son of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, Muhoozi has hinted at the possibility of taking over from his father, with tweets that suggest he will soon assume control of Uganda.

In October, he caused a stir by tweeting a veiled threat to invade Kenya, and his most recent tweet offered to send Ugandan troops to defend Moscow from “imperialists”.

Muhoozi’s tweets have drawn comparisons to those of former US President Donald Trump, with analysts suggesting he may be trying to position himself as an outsider from the established power structure.

However, some see it as part of a deliberate political strategy. Muhoozi’s rise to power is increasingly imminent, as Museveni’s advanced age has brought the question of succession to the fore of Ugandan politics.