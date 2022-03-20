Concerns mount over Russia’s seizure of Ukrainian nuclear power plants

The director of the Rivne Nuclear Power Plant, Pavlo Pavlishin, is concerned about what invading Russian forces might do at this facility in northwestern Ukraine or at Chernobyl and Zaporizhia, two nuclear sites already occupied by Russian forces.

In an on-site studio, Pavlishin is recording videos, including what happens at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant, which has been occupied by Russian forces since March 4.

It is alleged that Russian forces detonated unexploded ordnance during the battle of the facility “only hundreds of meters” from its main entrance. “We think this is very dangerous,” he said.

When asked about the consequences of destroying the Russian reactor, Pavlishin said sarcastically: “If the winds blow in the direction of France, you will know soon enough.”

Residents of Varach, a town several kilometers from the plant, know the story of Chernobyl well, and the city’s mayor, Oleksandr Munzoul, warned that the plant needed qualified personnel to survive. He said that the power station “needs professionals to keep it running, and it cannot be left without employees,” adding: “The power station is not designed to handle military operations.”

