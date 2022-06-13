Conflict in Ukraine: Congolese within the ranks of the pro-Russian militia in Luhansk

For the reason that begin of the Russian invasion, many international volunteers have gone to struggle in Ukraine on the invitation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. However international fighters additionally be a part of the Russian ranks to struggle, though little data is on the market about them. Jowharobservers have been involved with two Congolese males who’ve joined the pro-Russian militia in Luhansk. Somebody agreed to inform us the explanation for his or her recording.

On this Instagram publish from October 21, 2021, Jean-Claude Sangua poses in army uniform along with his buddies. In one other publish from August 2021, he stated he was in Luhansk, a metropolis in jap Ukraine now a part of the self-proclaimed Luhansk Individuals’s Republic.

Cette photograph a été publiée sur le compte Instagram de Jean-Claude Sangwa le 21 octobre 2021. “I studied Russian, then economics, then went to army college,” Sangwa, who’s initially from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, informed us he went to check in Russia Two and a half years in the past. After the outbreak of the battle, he joined the militia of the self-proclaimed (pro-Russian) Luhansk Individuals’s Republic, as indicated in his army passport. Nonetheless, he considers himself an integral a part of the Russian military. We had been capable of attain him on Might 10 through WhatsApp.

I selected Russia as a result of it was my dream nation. And my dad too. I went into the military with the blessing of my father, he despatched me to Russia earlier than his demise.

Within the Democratic Republic of the Congo, she studied Latin and Philosophy in highschool. Once I went to Russia, I first lived in Rostov [Editor’s note: in south-west Russia, 90 kilometres from the Ukrainian border]The place I studied Russian for a yr. Then I joined a Congolese brother in Luhansk. There she studied Russian, then economics, after which entered the army college [before the war started].

After the battle started, I joined the struggle. It wasn’t necessary, it was my alternative.

If there isn’t a peace the place you reside, what is going to you do? Fall asleep and look forward to it to complete? This isn’t a person.

There are three of us Congolese [in the self-proclaimed republic of Luhansk]. There are fighters from Arab nations, from Belarus, from California. There was additionally a French girl working within the hospital.

Russian battle blogger Conflict Gonzo gave an interview to Sangwa on Might 31 in Luhansk.

This video was posted on the Telegram channel “Conflict Gonzo” on Might 31.

The journey company sends Congolese college students to Luhansk Jean-Gustave Mukade Moussa heads a cultural middle representing the self-proclaimed Luhansk Republic (LNR) within the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which opened in Kolwezi on February 19, 2019. Nonetheless, the LNR is just not acknowledged by the bulk Nice worldwide neighborhood, together with the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Musasa informed Jowharobservers that he is aware of the 2 Congolese males effectively. He’s even the one who helped them go away for Russia.

I used to be the one who made them journey. Two and a half years in the past they went to Russia to check, however selected to go to a army college, so that they ended up there.

Musasa additionally operates the journey company Hope Journey SARL. The company says on its Fb web page that it helps Congolese receive vacationer or scholar visas for Russia, Belarus and Poland.

The company often publishes photographs of the younger folks it helps, together with one during which Jean-Claude Sangua seems within the center:

This photograph was posted on Hope Journey SARL’s Fb web page on March 13, 2020. © Fb It was reported falsely killing two Congolese fighters On the finish of March, Jean-Claude Sangwa and his Congolese companion had been the topic of a pro-Ukrainian disinformation marketing campaign that that they had died in fight.

A picture initially posted on Telegram on March 27, 2022 exhibits two army passports, stamped by the LNR Navy Commissariat. They embrace the passport photographs of Jean-Claude Sangua and the opposite man of Congolese descent. The caption to the Russian-language publish learn: “Mercenaries are lifeless.”

A publish on Telegram on March 27, 2022 claims that the 2 folks within the photograph are lifeless. © Telegram Images of the 2 army passports had been shortly snapped up on Twitter, with some speculating that the 2 fighters is perhaps Central African mercenaries educated by Russia’s personal army firm Wagner. This Russian firm has been coaching troopers within the Central African Republic since 2018 and has been accused of coaching Malian troopers.

In keeping with Sanjua, the false data being unfold about him is a part of the media battle between Ukraine and Russia.

A documentary was snatched in an ambush with the Ukrainians. They took all our paperwork after which, after they noticed the soldier’s card, they posted it on-line to say I used to be lifeless. That they had a whole lot of paperwork, I wasn’t alone.

Greater than 100 days after the beginning of the battle in Ukraine, counting army casualties remains to be troublesome. Moscow has not printed any current correct figures on its army losses.

There isn’t a dependable knowledge on what number of pro-Russian international fighters are at the moment combating in Ukraine, or whether or not there are any wounded or lifeless amongst them.