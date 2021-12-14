Congolese rumba, African history soundtrack, added to UNESCO heritage list

The smooth, groovy music of Congolese rumba was added to UNESCO’s list of intangible cultural heritage on Tuesday, causing delight in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Congo Brazzaville, where the genre has provided the soundtrack for festivities that They range from Independence Day celebrations to birthday parties. .

A UNESCO summit on Tuesday approved the two countries’ joint request to add rumba to its list of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, where it joins Cuban rumba, polyphonic pygmy music from the Central African Republic and drums from Burundi.

“The rumba is used for celebration and mourning, in private, public and religious spaces,” said the UNESCO citation. It is an essential and representative part of the identity of the Congolese people and its diaspora, added the UN cultural and scientific agency.

The addition to the UNESCO list was welcomed by the two countries located on both sides of the Congo River.

“It is done. The rumba has been registered by UNESCO in its list of intangible cultural heritage of humanity. An event to be held on both banks of the Congo River,” tweeted the spokesman for the government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Patrick Muyaya .

From Africa to South America, and back

The specialists have located the origins of the rumba in the old Central African kingdom of Kongo, where people practiced a dance called “Nkumba” or “navel” in Kikongo.

Africans brought their music and culture across the Atlantic through the slave trade, eventually giving birth to jazz in North America and rumba in South America.

Later, merchants brought music to Africa through records and guitars in more recent times.

When the music of the slave colonies in Spanish Cuba reached Africa on 78 rpm records, it was immediately recognized as rumba and sparked a musical resurgence in the Congo Basin area.

One of the best-known rumba singles, “Indépendance Cha Cha”, was composed and performed in 1960 by Joseph Kabasele, better known by his stage name, Le Grand Kallé.

It was a great success in Africa and the post-colonial world, commemorating the “Year of Africa” ​​when 17 African nations finally gained their independence.

The modern version of the rumba lives in cities and bars in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Congo Brazzaville. Rumba is based on nostalgia, cultural exchange, endurance, resilience and sharing pleasure through its extravagant “sape” dress code.

Of love and politics

Sung mainly in Lingala, rumba songs are generally about love, but political messages have also been a feature of the genre.

There have also been less glorious periods of Congolese rumba, when music was exploited as propaganda by those in power.

Sometimes the stars of the rumba are controversial or are embroiled in scandals.

A French court on Monday convicted prominent Democratic Republic of the Congo performer Koffi Olomide of holding four of his former dancers against their will while on tour.