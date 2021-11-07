‘Control the weather’ ?: The limitations of the HAARP conspiracy theory

Wildfires, floods, and hurricanes … for some, all the natural disasters we saw last summer are related to the same thing: a secret weather control weapon supposedly owned by the United States military called HAARP. The Truth or Fake team took a closer look at this conspiracy theory.

From deadly floods in China to massive wildfires in Turkey, people online have been talking about the natural disasters we saw in the summer of 2021. But some, especially on TikTok and Twitter, say that weather events like these are caused for something called HAARP. , a so-called climate control device used by the US government.

Floods in Germany. I don’t remember anything like this in the summer of my life. Is it just me? Or is it a climate war with HAARP? pic.twitter.com/7D0u6bjRLq

– Deplorable Richie (@ DeplorableRich5) July 17, 2021

HAARP stands for High Frequency Active Auroral Research Program, an observatory-based project in Alaska that studies the upper atmosphere using radio transmitters. These devices heat small parts of the air above the site.

But the science behind the program is complex and has led to numerous implausible theories. The Truth or Fake team spoke with Mick West, a science writer who specializes in this type of conspiracy theory.

The way to debunk the HAARP conspiracy theory is to try to explain to people exactly what it does. Explain that it is just a radio transmitter that is in one place in Alaska and can only affect a small amount of the air above it. Explain that the actual power used by this radio transmitter is very small compared to what you would actually need if you really wanted to do some of the things that are suggested.

Still, some supporters of the theory believe that there are HAARP devices hidden all over the world. They have even taken some videos out of context to convince others of the existence of this secret weapon. That is what happened with a video of an electrical installation in Brazil that was torn down in 2017. Some said that the installation was actually HAARP antennas.

>> Read more in The Observers: No, this video does not show Brazilians shooting down an American climate control weapon

The teams working at HAARP are aware of the many rumors and theories swirling around the project and therefore try to answer as many questions as possible about their work. In the FAQs on their website, they answer questions like “Is HAARP creating chemtrails?” and they even open their doors once a year to show people the work they are really doing in Alaska.

But, as Mick West explains, the idea that humans can control aspects of the weather is not completely far-fetched. Some countries, such as China and Russia, have been working on projects to control the climate for several years. But at the moment, we only have the technology to do things like create rain or disperse fog on a small scale.

But “geoengineering”, or the process of modifying the weather on a much larger scale, is a path that is being studied more and more. For example, some scientists are working on ideas such as spraying particles in the sky to block sunlight to combat global warming or modify the trajectory of hurricanes, but to date they have not obtained very convincing results.