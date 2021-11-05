Controversial French doctor Raoult at a disciplinary hearing for notorious Covid-19 advice

A prominent French infectious disease physician faced a disciplinary hearing on Friday for his controversial Covid-19 recommendations that earned him worldwide fame at the height of the pandemic.

Didier Raoult championed the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for the coronavirus at a time when former American Donald Trump and his Brazilian counterpart Jair Bolsonaro were also promoting the method without testing.

But although some consider him a folk hero in the southern French city of Marseille, which prides itself on its independence from Parisian orthodoxy, his peers also accused him of spreading false information about the benefits of the drug.

Studies have found that hydroxychloroquine does not work against the coronavirus.

Raoult, 69, was present when the hearing presided over by order of doctors from the south-west region of Nouvelle-Aquitaine began in a court in the city of Bordeaux.

He made no comment upon his arrival, acknowledging some thirty protesters who had come to support and applaud him.

“Raoult, our beacon in the night”, “Do not touch our Raoult” were among the banners with slogans that testified to the popularity of a doctor who prides himself on standing up to the orthodoxy of the establishment.

He is accused of several violations of the medical code of ethics related to the promotion of hydroxychloroquine against Covid-19 as an unvalidated treatment.

The disciplinary chamber, chaired by a magistrate, can decide on sanctions against the doctor ranging from a simple warning to a temporary suspension. You must issue your decision between 15 days and eight weeks after the hearing.

Raoult, a familiar figure on French television with his shoulder-length blonde hair and gray beard, was also visited by French President Emmanuel Macron in April 2020, when the pandemic was in full swing at a meeting that surprised many. observers.

Raoult and his Marseille infectious diseases institute also face accusations of conducting allegedly illegal “clinical trials” against tuberculosis since 2017, claims they deny.

Raoult must quit his job by the end of June at the latest due to retirement rules.

