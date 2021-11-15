Cop26: Disappointing promises for the emergency of Africa

In tonight’s issue: While the imperfect progress made at COP26 is welcome, some of Africa’s top priorities when it comes to gaining support and policies to effectively address the climate emergency were not achieved. Let’s take a look at what’s on the agenda now on the way to COP 27 in Egypt next year. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken heads to Africa on his first official trip. Top of the list of issues to be discussed is likely to be Ethiopia’s escalating conflict and fears that it could destabilize the region. And we know some of the Central African entrepreneurs trying to boost industrial cassava farming in hopes of tackling food insecurity.