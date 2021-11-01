COP26: Youth in the Global South ‘need their voices to be heard’

At the heart of the climate crisis is a profound injustice: the poorest countries are the most vulnerable to climate change and the least responsible for it. According to the British charity Oxfam, the poorest half of the world’s population accounts for only 10 percent of global carbon emissions. A young leader from the Global South who is in Glasgow for COP26 is Kenyan activist Kevin Mtai, who joined us for Perspective. While Mtai is hopeful about the summit, he said he was disappointed by the presence of corporate sponsors, especially in contrast to the limited access given to climate activists.