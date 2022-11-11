WORLD NEWS

COP27 – Will extra local weather loans exchange Africa’s debt?

By hanad

In tonight’s version: South Africa approves financing scheme to wind down coal energy. However tons of of thousands and thousands in loans have made some residents frightened in regards to the nation’s rising debt, and African leaders on the COP27 summit need to maintain wealthy international locations accountable for his or her emissions. However some are flirting with fossil gasoline exploration themselves. WeaskGreenpeace Africa in the event that they’re attempting to get it each methods. And we visited the headquarters of the most important biomass energy plant in West Africa sooner or later.

