Corruption contagion in Tunisia: the province’s largest business port beneath hearth

Tunisia holds the second spherical of parliamentary elections this weekend. Voter turnout within the first spherical hit a document low, reflecting broader apathy. Nonetheless, the election of President Kais Saied in 2019 raised plenty of hopes, particularly within the combat towards corruption. Within the port of Rades, close to Tunisia, officers try to modernize services and restore the picture of the capital’s port, which has been preserved for a few years. It’s thought-about a hotbed of illicit achieve. France 24 staff report on the bottom.