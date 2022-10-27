Cote d’Ivoire and Ghana boycott the Cocoa Basis assembly as a consequence of a dispute over costs
In tonight’s version: The world’s largest cocoa producer continues to boycott a significant cocoa trade assembly in Europe. South Africa says its authorities will take the lead in informing the general public of any imminent menace on its soil after the US embassy issued a terrorism alert in Johannesburg this weekend. Our staff is speaking to an NGO that gives pleasant remedy for breast most cancers sufferers.