Côte d’Ivoire releases dozens of people detained for election violence

Judicial authorities in Côte d’Ivoire last year released dozens of people arrested during a violent presidential election, President Alassane Ouattara said Friday.

About 100 people died in violence in connection with last October’s elections, in which Ouattara ran for a third term.

Opposition candidates boycotted the vote, saying the constitution limited presidents to two terms in office.

“I note the release under judicial supervision or provisional release of 69 accused detainees following the events of the October 2020 presidential election,” Ouattara said in a televised address.

He added that he had pardoned nine people convicted of crimes committed during the same events.

“The investigation into the situation of other people who are still being held is continuing,” he said.

Prosecutors said in April that 102 people were still being held over the violence, suggesting about 20 people are in custody.

Opposition leaders Laurent Gbagbo and Henri Konan Bedie, both former presidents, had asked for the prisoner’s release.

Gbagbo had asked for more than 100 people to be released, including some who were again involved in election-related violence in 2010 and 2011.

He claimed the detainees were political prisoners.

(AFP)