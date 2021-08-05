Could the ‘magic’ of rising NBA star Luka Doncic lead Slovenia to basketball gold in Tokyo?

From Ljubljana to Tokyo, via Texas, 22-year-old Luka Doncic has made a name for himself as the basketball player to watch at the Olympics. If he keeps it up, he could end France’s streak – and give the Slovenian underdog team a shot at the gold.

Seventeen games, 17 wins. Every time up-and-coming basketball star Luka Doncic, of the Dallas Mavericks, has played for his native Slovenia in an international championship, they’ve won.

That unbroken record includes four wins in Tokyo, taking Doncic and his team to the semi-finals. All eyes are on the 22-year-old in what promises to be an exciting match against France on Thursday.

From the qualifiers to the quarter-finals, Doncic hasn’t missed a beat. In Slovenia’s first-ever Olympic basketball game, against Argentina, he scored 48 points, taking the team to a 118-100 win. That made him the second-highest ever scoring player for an Olympic match (tie with Eddie Palubinksas), behind the 55 points scored by Oscar Schmidt in 1988.

On Tuesday, in the quarterfinals against Germany, Doncic again dominated the field with 20 points, eight rebounds and 11 passes, for the win, 94-70.

‘I was just born to play basketball’

At the age of 22, Doncic is already considered one of the best basketball players in the world and one of the stars of the Tokyo Games. He feels completely at ease with the label.

“I like being a star of the Games,” he told the Eurohoops site in late July. “I feel good to be one of the stars, if I am.”

It doesn’t hurt that he grew up in the sport shooting hoops as soon as he could walk. His father, Sasa Doncic, was making his rounds on the Slovenian professional basketball circuit at the time, taking Luka to his matches.

“I remember he stayed under the hoop,” Goran Dragic, his father’s former teammate and current NBA player, told Reverse magazine. “Even at that age you could tell he had a good feel for the game, just like his father. When we came back from the changing rooms at halftime, he was always there shooting hoops. I’ve never forgotten that.”

On April 30, 2015, Luka Dončić made his professional debut for Real Madrid in the Liga ACB against Unicaja.

At 16 years, 2 months and 2 days old, he became the youngest player to ever play for Real Madrid in the ACB. @luka7doncic did we forget something? pic.twitter.com/p8qTuV8qCz

— Sports History (@SportsHistory13) April 30, 2020

It wasn’t long before Doncic graduated from the youth leagues. At the age of 13, he accepted an invitation from the iconic Real Madrid sports club to move to Spain and start training for their senior team. Three years later, he became the club’s youngest player to participate in the Liga ACB, Spain’s top professional league. He took titles in Spain, became a three-time Liga champion and two-time winner of the King’s Cup, as well as internationally: at just nineteen years old, he led Real Madrid to victory in the Euroleague and claimed the title of MVP. .

“I think it’s a gift,” he told Euroleague.net in 2017. “I was just born to play basketball.”

A flying start in the NBA

Doncic’s talents could no longer be confined to Europe alone. Weeks after his Euroleague win, he was selected as the third overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, signing with the Atlanta Hawks before being traded to the Dallas Mavericks. His arrival on the US coast has not slowed his rise – quite the contrary, he was named rookie of the year after his first season and became the second European player to claim the title after Spaniard Pau Gasol.

Doncic has continued his job with the Mavericks, taking Dirk Nowitzki’s place as a fan favorite since the German legend withdrew from the competition in 2019. Last season, he helped the team to the playoffs, where Dallas faced the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round for the second year in a row. The Mavericks failed to make it to the finals after LA knocked them out in the final game, but Doncic made his presence felt averaging 35.7 points, 10.3 passes and 7.9 rebounds per game.

His status on the team is such that Dallas County has declared July 6, 2021 as “Luka Doncic Day.” He is said to have been offered $200 million for a five-year contract extension with the Mavericks, which would be the highest salary ever for a player coming out of his rookie term.

Doncic’s ‘magic’

For now, Doncic is focusing on the Olympics. Slovenian coach Aleksandar Sekulic knows that he can count on the incredible motivation of his sports director.

“When you have Luka, it’s easy. Everything is easy. He’s not here to show off,” he told the Dallas Morning News. “He comes here primarily to help the team. He came here to have [fun] on the field, to have fun with the guys on the field, and you’re here to use it as much as you can, to use its – let’s say – magic.”

France has been warned. They know they will have to do everything they can to beat him in the semi-finals, although French forward Nicolas Batum insists it is more than one player he is concerned about.

“They are the reigning European champions for a reason. Luka is 17-0 ahead of the national team. He is a great player, one of the best in the world, but they are a great team,” Batum told the AP. “Of course we have to stay focused on him, but we can’t despise the other guys.”

“You can’t let Luka Doncic score 50 points,” added French coach Vincent Collet. “Against Spain they were eight or nine points behind and came back without him. It shows that this is a great team, with a fantastic leader.”

With the finals approaching, basketball fans around the world are waiting to see if the Slovenian phenom can deliver his team an upset victory on their Olympic basketball debut. If Doncic maintains his current record, Slovenia will face Australia or the US in the final, leaving open the possibility that he could take on some of his best NBA peers.

Asked at a press conference last month whether he would rather have an NBA title or an Olympic medal, Doncic said he would go for the gold.

“You play for your country, and that is [really] something, but I wouldn’t mind either,’ he added, grinning.

This article has been adapted from the original in French.