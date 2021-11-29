Countries Step Up Covid Travel Restrictions As Omicron Fears Spread

Potentially more contagious than previous strains, the Omicron Covid-19 variant first identified in South Africa has spread to at least 12 other countries, prompting several nations to step up containment measures. Follow Jowharfor live updates.

It could take “days to several weeks” to understand the level of severity of the variant, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned, calling Omicron a “worrying variant.”

The Omicron variant has been found in Australia, Belgium, Botswana, Great Britain, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Israel, Italy, and the Netherlands.

8:45 am Paris time: Philippines abandons plans to let in vaccinated tourists

The Philippines temporarily suspended the decision to allow fully vaccinated tourists in an attempt to prevent the Omicron variant from taking off in the country, where the majority of the population remains unvaccinated.

So far, the country has not reported any cases of the Omicron strain, which was first detected in South Africa and has since spread around the world.

Manila announced plans last week to allow fully vaccinated tourists from most countries to enter from December 1 as it seeks to revive the country’s ailing economy.

But the government’s Covid-19 task force changed course over the weekend when it announced the suspension of flights from seven European countries, in addition to an earlier ban on arrivals from several African nations.

8 a.m. Paris time: Japan bans foreigners

Japan said it will close its borders to foreigners to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant, joining with Israel in imposing some of the strictest border controls since the variant’s discovery in South Africa.

Japan will bar entry to foreigners starting at midnight Monday, and Japanese returning from various specific nations will have to self-quarantine at designated facilities, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters.

“These are temporary and exceptional measures that we are taking for the sake of security until there is clearer information on the Omicron variant,” Kishida continued.

“I am prepared to bear all the criticism from those who say that the Kishida administration is being too cautious.”

This comes just weeks after the new Kishida government eased quarantine measures for foreign business travelers to help boost the economy.

( Jowharwith AFP and REUTERS)