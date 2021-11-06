Coup talks in Sudan reached “stalemate,” say overthrown government sources

Talks to resolve Sudan’s political crisis after last month’s coup have reached a “stalemate” as the army has refused to return to a path of democratic transition, two sources from the ousted government said on Saturday.

Sources told Reuters that the army had tightened restrictions on ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who was placed under house arrest during the October 25 inauguration when his government was dissolved.

The new restrictions further limited their ability to hold meetings or make political contacts, they added.

Sudan’s military chief, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, has said the army intervened due to political turmoil and the risk of civil war. He says the military remains committed to the transition and the elections to be held in 2023.

After arresting high-ranking civilians, including several cabinet ministers, the army has taken steps that appear aimed at consolidating its control. Late on Saturday, Sudanese state television said the directors of five state banks had been replaced, a day after the dissolution of the boards of state-owned companies was announced.

Mediation efforts involving the United Nations have sought to find a way for Hamdok to return as prime minister of a purely technocratic government.

Hamdok has demanded preconditions that include the release of the main civilians detained during the coup and a return to a transition to democracy that began after the overthrow of the autocrat Omar al-Bashir in 2019.

Pro-democracy groups are trying to reverse the coup with a series of mass rallies and neighborhood demonstrations. Some small protests took place on Saturday night, and a new round of civil disobedience and strikes are planned throughout Sudan for Sunday and Monday. Many in the protest movement reject any role for the military and call for a full civilian government.

The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA), which led protests in the uprising that toppled Bashir, announced a new platform on Saturday that includes a demand for the formation of a purely civilian transitional authority over a four-year period.

He also called for the restructuring of the army and the dissolution of the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), whose leader was Burhan’s deputy on the military-civil ruling council before the coup.

Burhan’s critics accuse the army of fomenting unrest before the military seizure of power, which they said made the risk of civil conflict more likely and derailed a transition that had offered Sudan a chance to escape decades of isolation and internal warfare. .

Western powers condemned the takeover, halted economic assistance and said a deal to relieve tens of billions of dollars in foreign debt is at risk.

A delegation from the Arab League, which has called on Sudanese parties to adhere to the democratic transition, sent a high-level delegation to Sudan on Saturday.

(REUTERS)