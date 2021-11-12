Court Temporarily Blocks Release of Trump’s Jan 6 Records

A federal appeals court temporarily blocked the release of White House records requested by a U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan.6 insurrection on Thursday, granting, for now, a request from former President Donald Trump. .

The administrative order issued by the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit effectively prohibits until the end of this month the release of records that were due on Friday. The appeals court established oral arguments in the case for November 30.

The stay gives the court time to consider arguments in a momentous showdown between the former president, whose supporters stormed the Capitol on January 6, and President Joe Biden and Congress, who have pushed for it to take place. a thorough investigation of the riots.

It delays the House committee from reviewing records that lawmakers say could shed light on the events that led to the insurrection and Trump’s efforts to delegitimize an election he lost.

The National Archives, which has the documents, say they include call logs, handwritten notes and a draft executive order on “electoral integrity.”

Biden waived executive privilege on the documents. Trump then went to court arguing that, as a former president, he still had the right to exercise privilege over the records and that publishing them would damage the presidency in the future.

US District Judge Tanya Chutkan on Tuesday rejected those arguments, noting in part that “presidents are not kings and plaintiff is not president.” He again denied an emergency motion by Trump on Wednesday.

In their emergency appeals court filing, Trump’s attorneys wrote that without a stay, Trump “would suffer irreparable harm through the effective denial of a constitutional and legal right to be fully heard over a serious disagreement between the former president and current president. “

Arguments on November 30 will take place before three judges nominated by the Democratic presidents: Patricia Millett and Robert Wilkins, nominated by former President Barack Obama, and Ketanji Brown Jackson, appointed by Biden.

Given the magnitude of the case, the losing party to the circuit court will likely eventually appeal to the United States Supreme Court.

The White House also notified an attorney for Mark Meadows, Trump’s former chief of staff, on Thursday that Biden would waive any executive privileges that prevent Meadows from cooperating with the committee, according to a letter obtained by The Associated Press.

The committee has cited Meadows and more than two dozen people as part of its investigation.

His attorney, George Terwilliger, issued a statement in response saying that Meadows “remains under former President Trump’s instructions to abide by the principles of executive privilege for a long time.”

“Now it appears that the courts will have to resolve this conflict,” Terwilliger said.

The committee late Thursday threatened contempt proceedings against Meadows if it does not change course and comply.

“Simply put, there is no valid legal basis for Mr. Meadows’ continued resistance to the Select Committee subpoena,” the committee wrote to Terwilliger, saying it would consider that Meadows failed to deliver documents or appear in a deposition scheduled Friday as “deliberate breach”.

The House has already referred former Trump adviser Steve Bannon to the Justice Department for possible criminal prosecution for contempt of Congress.

(AP)