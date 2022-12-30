Covid: The French authorities requires destructive assessments for folks coming from China

France would require vacationers arriving from China to current a destructive Covid-19 take a look at end result lower than 48 hours earlier than departure, the well being ministry stated in a press release on Friday.

The take a look at will likely be required on direct flights from China and on flights with stops. Vacationers on planes coming from China should put on masks.

The ministry stated that no date has been set for the implementation of the measures, however {that a} authorities decree will likely be revealed and notified to EU member states.

The French resolution comes as international locations comparable to the US, Japan, India, Taiwan, Israel and the UK have imposed necessary testing restrictions on vacationers arriving from China.

European Union international locations haven’t but agreed on a unified method to journey guidelines. Whereas France joins Italy and Spain in requesting destructive assessments from arrivals from China, Germany stated on Friday it noticed no want for routine testing.

>> The EU urges members to ramp up Covid-19 sequencing amid China’s surge

China introduced on Monday that it’s going to finish quarantines for arrivals, facilitating worldwide journey for Chinese language residents for the primary time since March 2020.

(France 24 with Reuters and Agence France-Presse)