The authorization of a neo-Nazi march of around 600 participants in Paris has sparked criticism towards the Paris police force and France’s interior minister. The far-right extremists’ demonstration, which took place on Saturday, commemorated the death of a far-right activist from 1994. The rally was authorized by city authorities, and police could be seen patrolling nearby. In contrast, protests against the French government have been restricted, with new regulations introduced to limit noise levels during demonstrations. France marked the May 8 public holiday on Monday to commemorate the victory of Allied forces over Nazi Germany in 1945 and the lives lost in the fight against fascism. Despite criticism, the Paris police department cited their legal inability to prevent demonstrations without a proven risk to public order for their inability to prevent the neo-Nazi rally. Demonstrations were banned on Monday around the Champs-Elysees in Paris, and in eastern Lyon, where President Emmanuel Macron was expected to pay tribute to French Resistance hero Jean Moulin. The interior ministry has banned several extremist anti-immigration groups in recent years, including Generation Identitaire and Zouaves Paris.