Critics Take to the Streets Banging Pots and Pans as Macron’s Action Plan Falls Flat

French President Emmanuel Macron has given himself 100 days to repair his relationship with the French people. This comes after a gruelling 100-day pension battle that has led to riots, generated widespread anger and deepened the crisis in French democracy. In his televised speech, Macron pledged to improve income, share wealth, and improve working conditions for older employees. Despite his efforts to empathise with the French people, Macron is known for his refusal to show contrition. Furthermore, his decision to bypass parliament and push through legislation despite overwhelming opposition has stoked the fire of public discontent, leading to a loss of faith in him and a crisis of representative democracy in France.