Croatia beat Morocco within the World Cup third-place match

Croatia defeated Morocco 2-1 within the World Cup third-place match on Saturday, with Mislav Orsic profitable at house.

FIFA World Cup 2022 © FMM studio Josko Gvardiol, one of many stars of the match in Qatar, led Croatia into the lead within the seventh minute at Khalifa Worldwide Stadium however Achraf Dari instantly obtained Morocco stage.

Orsic’s nice curling strike late within the first half secured Croatia the bronze medal, the eleventh consecutive third-place end by a European workforce.

“It is a bronze medal, however for us it is like a gold medal,” stated Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic.

Morocco coach Walid Regragui stated his workforce has lots to consider with delight after turning into the primary African workforce to achieve the semi-finals in World Cup historical past.

“It is a bitter defeat, however I feel it is nicely deserved,” Regragui stated.

“Now we have a workforce that by no means provides up. We are going to bear in mind lots of matches, and we are going to come again stronger. We united our nation for a month, and everybody was completely happy.”

Morocco, who by no means obtained previous the final 16 earlier than the World Cup finals, confirmed their intentions with a spirited show towards 2018 runners-up Croatia of their opening match in Qatar.

The rematch was nothing like a goalless draw within the group stage, with Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou coming dangerously near turning the ball into his personal internet early on.

Croatia shortly jumped in entrance with a well-rehearsed free-kick as Ivan Perisic nodded Lovro Mader’s hook into the field in direction of Gvardiol, who headed within the nook.

However Morocco responded two minutes later when Hakim Ziyech’s free kick was rebounded off Ras Madjer, permitting Darry to beat Dominic Levakovic.

Andrej Kramaric headed straight at Bono, who then improved his efficiency by volleying the ball to security as Marco Livaga got here shut after he had volleyed in from Luka Modric.

Orsic deftly fired throughout the publish from the nook of the penalty space to place Croatia again on high simply earlier than halftime after Moroccan teenager Bilal Al Khanous misplaced the ball in the course of his half.

Orsic was as soon as once more at shut quarters after the restart, his effort saved on Jawad Al Yamak and narrowly tipped house.

Croatia have been livid when Jvardiol went down inside the realm when Sofiane Amrabat appeared to snap his foot, however there was no VAR evaluate.

It might have been a match-changing second had Youssef En-Nesyri discovered a well beyond Levakovic, who deployed himself fantastically to dam the striker from shut vary.

Mateo Kovacic got here ahead with an opportunity to place the match past doubt. Morocco’s late penalty attraction was rejected and En-Nesyri’s header was the wrong way up however the Atlas Lions couldn’t discover their method again after their historic run.

(AFP)