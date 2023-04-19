Crossfire pushes Sudan’s hospitals to the verge of collapse.

The ongoing deadly battles between Sudanese rival armed forces have forced citizens to flee their homes. Meanwhile, despite another attempted ceasefire, the situation in the region remains far from peaceful. Another conflict is raging in the town of Las Anod in Somaliland, with the Dulbahante clan demanding it leave Somaliland and rejoin Somalia. Lastly, Tik Tok is facing legal scrutiny in Senegal, with tech firms alleging the Chinese company is failing to comply with data protection laws, putting children at risk.