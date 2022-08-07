Cuba asks for worldwide assist as lethal oil depot fires

A fireplace broke out as a result of a lightning strike at an oil storage facility within the Cuban metropolis of Matanzas, the place 4 explosions and flames left 121 individuals injured and 17 firefighters lacking. Cuban authorities stated an unidentified physique was discovered late Saturday.

Firefighters and different specialists had been nonetheless attempting to place out the blaze at Matanzas Supertanker base, the place the hearth began throughout a thunderstorm Friday evening, the Division of Power and Mines stated. Authorities stated about 800 individuals had been evacuated from the Dubruk neighborhood closest to the hearth.

The federal government stated it had sought assist from worldwide specialists in “pleasant nations” with experience within the oil sector.

Deputy Overseas Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cosio stated the US authorities had supplied technical help to place out the hearth. And he stated in his account on Twitter that “the proposal is within the arms of specialists for due coordination.”

Minutes later, President Miguel Diaz-Canel thanked Mexico, Venezuela, Russia, Nicaragua, Argentina and Chile for his or her affords of help. A help flight arrived from Mexico on Saturday night.

The official Cuban Information Company stated lightning struck a tank, sparking a fireplace, which later unfold to a second tank. As army helicopters hovered overhead to throw water on the flames, a thick plume of black smoke rose from the ability and unfold west over 100 kilometers (62 miles) towards Havana.

Roberto de la Torre, Matanzas’ head of fireside operations, stated firefighters had been spraying water on intact tanks in an effort to maintain them cool in hopes of stopping the unfold of the blaze.

The Cuban Ministry of Well being reported that 121 individuals had been contaminated, 5 of whom are in vital situation. The Presidency of the Republic stated that the seventeen lacking had been “firefighters who had been within the nearest space attempting to stop the unfold.”

Later Saturday, the Well being Ministry stated in an announcement {that a} physique had been discovered and that officers had been attempting to establish it.

The accident comes at a time when Cuba suffers from a scarcity of gas. There was no rapid phrase on how a lot oil was burned or was in danger on the storage facility, which incorporates eight big tanks containing oil used to gas energy crops.

“I used to be within the health club after I felt the primary blast. The town has a robust sulfur scent,” Adele Gonzalez, a resident, informed the Related Press by cellphone.

Some individuals, he stated, have additionally determined to depart the Versailles area, which is somewhat farther from the tank farm than Dubruc.

A number of ambulances, police and fireplace engines had been seen within the streets of Matanzas, a metropolis of about 140,000 individuals situated on the Gulf of Matanzas.

Native meteorologist Eller Bella confirmed satellite tv for pc pictures of the realm with a thick plume of black smoke shifting from the hearth level westward and eastward to Havana.

“The shaft will be as much as 150 kilometers lengthy,” Bella wrote on his Twitter account.

