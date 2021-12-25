Daily Covid-19 infections in France cross the 100,000 barrier

Covid infections in France hit six figures on Saturday, health officials recorded 104,611 cases over the previous 24 hours, the third day in a row the numbers have hit record highs.

The latest figures, from France’s public health agency, come ahead of a videoconference meeting on Monday in which President Emmanuel Macron and key members of his government will discuss Covid’s new security measures.

Officials are concerned about the effect of the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

Already on Friday, the health authority recommended that adults receive a booster three months after their initial vaccination.

Now, the government is moving to make the health pass issued for the vaccinated valid only if the people accept the booster shot.

The pass is necessary to access cafes, restaurants and public spaces, as well as for international travel.

Some regions have already enacted their own security measures.

Late last month, for example, Savoyard officials reintroduced the mandatory wearing of masks, not only in indoor public spaces, but also outdoors, a measure that has just been adopted in neighboring Italy.

The latest numbers mark a dramatic increase since the beginning of the month: On December 4, the numbers topped 50,000 for the first time before rising steadily.

To date, France has recorded 122,546 deaths from coronavirus. So far, 76.5 percent of the population is fully vaccinated.

(AFP)