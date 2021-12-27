‘Dallas Buyers Club’ and ‘Big Little Lies’ filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallée dies at 58

Award-winning Canadian filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallée has died at 58, his publicist announced Sunday.

“Rest in peace, Jean-Marc Vallée. The world is much less interesting without you,” wrote Hive Communication Collective on Instagram.

The Québec producer and director was nominated for an Oscar for “Dallas Buyers Club” in 2013, for which actors Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto took home Academy Awards.

In recent years, he has been acclaimed for his work on the HBO shows “Big Little Lies,” for which he won an Emmy Award, and “Sharp Objects.”

He had a unique narrative and visual style. Such an immense talent left too soon. RIP pic.twitter.com/gQhEYCeT4k

– Joshua Axelrod (@jaxelburgh) December 27, 2021

American media reported that Vallée died suddenly in his cabin near Quebec City over the weekend.

The cause of death was not immediately known.

Took this from Jean-Marc Vallee in 2019 in Careyes, Mexico during the ArteCareyes film festival. He was soulful and generous and loved music more than anything. He had always wanted to be a rock star. At MTL we headed by road bike to Leonard Cohen’s house. It was one of the coolest I’ve ever met. pic.twitter.com/4UlzHqV0IY

– (((Malina Saval))) (@Malinasaval) December 27, 2021

HBO said it was “shocked by the news of his sudden death.”

“Jean-Marc Vallée was a brilliant and fiercely dedicated filmmaker,” read the company’s statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Jean-Marc represented creativity, authenticity and trying things differently,” Vallée’s producing partner Nathan Ross said in a statement shared with US media.

“We will deeply miss the teacher, but it is comforting to know that his beautiful style and the impactful work he shared with the world will endure.”

Remembering the famous Canadian filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallée, the only director who opened (DEMOLITION) and closed (THE YOUNG VICTORIA) the Toronto International Film Festival. pic.twitter.com/hWZvAZtCqP

– TIFF (@TIFF_NET) December 27, 2021

Other notable works by Vallée include the 2009 Oscar-winning film “The Young Victoria” starring Emily Blunt and “Wild” in 2014, for which Reese Witherspoon earned an Oscar nomination.

( Jowharwith AFP)