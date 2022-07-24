Denmark’s Jonas Weinggaard received the Tour de France on Sunday, ending the reign of two-time champion Tadej Pogakar after three grueling weeks and three,350 km of relentless wrestle.

Vingegaard, a 25-year-old former fish market employee, received his first Tour de France after a yr of excellent efficiency when he completed second within the Pogacar Championship in 2021.

Belgium’s Jasper Philipsen received the sprint over the cobbled Champs-Elysees line to take the long-lasting victory within the last stage.

Phillipsin Euphoria hoisted his bike excessive on the end line after his second win of the Tour, turning the web page on his embarrassment about celebrating the error on stage 4, when he had in actual fact completed second.

Vingegaard and his teammates on the Jumbo-Visma group crossed the road collectively in a line, cheering loudly.

His Dutch group put in a incredible group effort by successful six levels, the Dash Inexperienced Shirt, Van Aert Crimson Fight Shirt, Polka Dot Vingguard Shirt in addition to the general title and yellow jersey.

After a relentless wrestle over the peaks and plains in a crushing warmth wave, Vingegaard confirmed victory on Saturday within the time trial after he superior within the Alps and prolonged within the Pyrenees.

undefeated champion Pogacar completed second, received the Below-25s shirt award for the third time and left this spherical along with his repute intact after attacking Vingegaard to the bitter end.

2018 champion Geraint Thomas got here third after the veteran raced largely at his personal tempo, silencing skeptics who thought the lovable 36-year-old Welshman had handed his greatest.

The twenty-first stage was a largely ceremonial stroll with Vingegaard and others sipping champagne as they handed the sights of Paris together with the Jardin du Luxembourg, by way of Saint Michel and the Louvre Museum earlier than operating over the eight laps of the Champs-Elysees.

The Jumbo group celebrated Saturday once they stopped in Limoges however the victory got here after an extended group effort that nearly failed on the final minute.

Vingegaard survived a “coronary heart assault” from a close to fall in a singles trial on Saturday to almost end the tour.

The 2 predominant protagonists battled with one another from begin to end, as Vingegaard of Slovenian Pogacar took off a pair of hovering shows within the excessive mountains.

Pogacar made an early run with a lone wolf attacking mentality, and step by step made his solution to the lead within the sixth stage with an environment of indomitable.

However the stars teamed up in opposition to Poojacar when his teammates misplaced to Covid and damage. He’s additionally a person recognized to hate excessive warmth and temperatures reached 40 levels over the last week of racing.

Vinggaard took the yellow jersey from Pojjacar on stage 11, and whereas the Emirati man stubbornly refused to surrender, he misplaced extra floor on stage 18.

Their epic wrestle was highlighted in a second of sportsmanship when a Pogacar fell at excessive velocity and Vingegaard waited to catch up, the pair briefly clasping their arms in a memorable photograph from one of many tour’s greatest current variations.

