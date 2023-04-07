Deadly Attack as Car Plows Through Crowd in Tel Aviv Amidst Heightened Tensions

According to Israeli authorities, a car ramming attack in Tel Aviv on Friday resulted in the death of one tourist and injuries to five others.

A police officer who was in the vicinity arrived at the scene where an overturned car was found near a Tel Aviv promenade and several people were wounded. Police reported that the officer “neutralized” the driver when the latter tried to pull out a gun.

The car ramming attack was the second fatal incident that took place on the same day, following the shooting of two Israeli sisters in the occupied West Bank. The nationality of the killed tourist in Tel Aviv has not yet been revealed.

The office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a statement instructing the police “to mobilize all reserve border police units and has directed the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) to mobilize additional forces to confront the terror attacks.”

All the Tel Aviv attack victims, according to Israel’s Magen David Adom ambulance service, were tourists.

(Reuters)