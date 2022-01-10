Deadly clashes on the border between Colombia and Venezuela create “terrorist climate”

At least 27 people were killed in clashes between armed Colombian groups on Sunday, January 2, in Arauca, a region of eastern Colombia on the border with Venezuela. Although soldiers were deployed to this rural area, residents say they feel trapped and abandoned. They say they live in a “terrorist climate”, with some hiding at home, while others have decided to flee.

The fighting was between members of the National Liberation Army (ELN), the last guerrilla group still active in the country, and members of a dissident faction of Colombia’s Revolutionary Armed Forces (FARC), which broke a peace agreement with the government in 2016. The groups are fighting for control of both territory and cocaine smuggling routes.

According to Colombian prosecutor Francisco Barbosa, 27 bodies, including those of two women, two minors and at least seven Venezuelan citizens, were found between January 2 and January 6. The Colombian Ministry of Defense reported that the dead included two leaders of Frente Décimo, a prominent dissident group separated from the FARC, as well as eight people with criminal records for crimes including extortion, kidnapping, hostage-taking and domestic violence.

Social media users shared several photos of bodies found in the Arauca department. The victims wore all civilian clothes and some were found in the middle of a path or road. Observers

According to preliminary reports from the police, the victims were forced out of their homes and killed in the distance. Their bodies were then abandoned far from their homes. Conservative Colombian President Ivan Duque said it was likely that civilians were also killed in the clashes.

On January 3, the day after the clashes, dozens of people dressed in white protested in the cities of Tame, Arauquita and Fortul and appealed to the government and armed groups to stop the violence.

Brådskande 🚨⚠️ # SOSArauca Hoy desde el corregimiento de Botalon de Arauca el pueblo rea a las calles a exigir la paz y rechazar la violencia. We need humanitarian corridors, we need the presence of human rights organizations. @ DefensoriaCol @ MisionONUCol @HRI_ONG pic.twitter.com/JOp7RuQeOy

– Mayerly Briceño (@ Mayeb96) January 3, 2022 “These people are peasants, who have nothing to do with the war,” Mayerly Briceño said during a protest held at the Botalon in the Arauca department on January 3.

“We live in terror, we do not go out”

Mayerly Briceño, 25, lives in rural Tame. He is also a human rights activist. He participated in one of the marches for peace:

We want civilians to stop being caught up in the conflict. We ask the armed groups to respect our right to life, our integrity. We do not want it to be as it was 13 years ago, when a similar conflict took place. Then there were thousands of civilian victims. People were killed by armed groups and many more were displaced.

We ask human rights organizations to intervene in the conflict, to help establish humanitarian corridors for safe passage in rural areas. What we know from the statements made by the armed groups is that the war between them is not over. They say they will continue to fight.

On January 3, peace protests were held in several different cities in Arauca. This photo was sent to the JowharObservers team. © Observers

“We are ready to leave if the conflict intensifies”

I live in the countryside. The fighting here began on January 2. At 8 o’clock we were told that we needed to stay home because the fighting was about to break out. Throughout the day we received the news that people had been killed. We also heard gunfire. We live in terror, we do not go out. We are not going out to work, we stay at home. The streets are deserted.

We know that about 80 families from Tame and another 100 families from Saravena have already moved. These families are on their way to city centers in an attempt to escape the conflicts that engulf rural areas. My family is just waiting, ready to go if the conflict worsens.

“We do not believe the solution is a military solution”

According to Colombian authorities, 50 people were reported missing and another 3,000 have been on the run since January 2. On January 3, more than 600 soldiers were deployed to the unit in an effort to increase security. But Mayerly Briceño says “militarization” is not a solution:

What we have said to the Colombian Government since the beginning is that we have been abandoned, that the Government has abandoned this department. We do not believe that the solution is a military solution, the government must establish a presence in this region with social investment, by guaranteeing access to health care and employment opportunities. The farmers here receive no support. The population of this department is on the whole very young and we have no public university. We lack access to education.

Government presence and a reduction in poverty are real responses to armed groups. Lack of opportunities, poverty and inequality open all doors for armed groups, which have since taken control of the territory.

In Arauca, where the main industries are petrol and agriculture, one in three residents does not have a job, according to the Colombian daily El Espectador, which cites official statistics from 2021. The city of Arauca has the highest unemployment in Arauca country, a factor that helps local armed groups recruit members.

Colombia often accuses the Venezuelan government of Nicolas Maduro of protecting and protecting illegal Colombian armed groups. Colombian President Ivan Duque says these clashes are a result of the “porous border” between Colombia and Venezuela.

There are about 5,200 fighters with the FARC dissidents and about 2,450 fighters in the National Liberation Army (ELN), according to the Research Institute for Development and Peace (Indepaz), an independent Colombian think tank.