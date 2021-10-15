Deadly explosion hits Shiite mosque in Kandahar, Afghanistan, during Friday prayers

A large explosion tore through a Shiite mosque in southern Afghanistan’s Kandahar city during Friday prayers, killing at least 15 people and wounding 31, and the death toll is likely to rise, authorities said.

Taliban Interior Ministry spokesman Qari Saeed Khosti said authorities were gathering details of the blast, which took place days after a suicide bomb attack claimed by the Islamic State group on a Shiite mosque in the northern city of Kunduz. that killed dozens of people.

Photographs and mobile phone images posted by journalists on social media showed many people apparently dead or seriously injured on the bloody floor of the Imam Bargah Mosque.

A health official said 15 dead and 31 wounded had been taken to the city’s Mirwais hospital, but the total was expected to rise, and ambulances were still bringing victims.

Taliban special forces arrived to secure the site and an appeal was made to residents to donate blood for the wounded.

BREAKING – The suicide bombing targeted a Shiite mosque in Afghanistan’s southern Kandahar province during Friday prayers, killing and wounding numerous civilians. This is the second attack on Shiites in a week. Last Friday, a similar attack targeted a Shiite mosque in Kunduz. # Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/JszaFlQ0XR

– Habib Khan (@HabibKhanT) October 15, 2021

There was no immediate attribution of responsibility.

The explosion, which occurred so soon after the Kunduz attack, underscored the increasingly uncertain security in Afghanistan as the Taliban grapple with a mounting economic and humanitarian crisis that threatens millions with hunger.

The local affiliate of the IS group, known as Islamic State Khorasan, after the former name of the region that covers Afghanistan, has stepped up attacks following the Taliban’s victory over the Western-backed government in Kabul in August.

Taliban officials have played down the threat from the IS group, but repeated attacks have tarnished their claim to have brought peace to Afghanistan after four decades of war.

The fact that the Shiite minority has again been the target of attacks may also inflame tensions between different ethnic and sectarian groups in the predominantly Sunni country.

(REUTERS)