Deadly fire rages through the Bronx building, among the victims are children

Nineteen people were killed, including nine children, and dozens more were injured in a fire in an apartment building in the Bronx city of New York City on Sunday, according to city officials and local media.

New York Mayor Eric Adams confirmed that 19 people had died in the fire that broke out around 11 a.m. in a 19-story apartment building.

Earlier on Sunday, officials said that 32 people had been admitted to hospital with life-threatening injuries and that about 60 people were injured in total.

“Right now we have 19 people who have been confirmed dead and we have several more who are in critical condition,” Adams said in an interview with CNN.

Nine of the dead were children, the New York Times reported.

About 200 firefighters helped put out the fire. The cause was not immediately known, the city fire brigade commissioner Daniel Nigro told reporters at a news briefing on Sunday.

“Members found victims on each floor of the stairwell and took them out in cardiac and respiratory arrest,” he said.

About 200 FDNY members are operating at the scene of a 5-alarm fire at 333 East 181 Street in the Bronx. There are currently 31 serious injuries to civilians. pic.twitter.com/yrTYwOfonH

– FDNY (@FDNY) January 9, 2022

Firefighters “found victims on every floor and took them out in cardiac and respiratory arrest,” he said. “It has never been seen before in our city.”

The fire broke out in a duplex apartment that stretched over the second and third floors. Firefighters found the door to the apartment open, which apparently allowed the fire to accelerate and spread smoke quickly upwards, says Nigro.

Nigro said the smoke had spread to every floor of the building, probably because the door to the apartment where it started was open and the victims had suffered significant smoke inhalation.

( Jowharwith AP and REUTERS)