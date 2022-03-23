Deadly hurricane tears across southern Louisiana, leaving thousands without power

A major tornado swept through New Orleans on Tuesday, killing at least one person, destroying homes and destroying power lines, media reported, in another setback for an area that has not yet fully recovered from last year’s Hurricane Ida.

Images on social media showed a dark oppressive cloud that descended into the city and spread to neighborhoods, with damage reported in communities off Arabe, Gretna and St. Bernard Parish.

Guy McInnes, the Archdiocese of St. Bernard, told local media that at least one person had been killed, but gave no further details.

There were no official reports on the number of wounded.

We had five or six houses completely destroyed. “There were people in the homes, and so far everyone is being counted,” McInnes said on WDSU TV.

Saint Bernard Parish Sheriff Jimmy Pullman told the NOLA.com news site he had reports of some people trapped.

NOLA.com reported that the hurricane in Al-Arabi caused roofs to fly off, trees and electricity poles cordoned off.

– David Bernard (@DavidBernardTV) March 23, 2022 A video posted by Fox8 TV on Twitter showed firefighters near a house in Arabi with no roof and walls destroyed.

Much of southern Louisiana is still recovering from Hurricane Ida, a fierce Category 4 storm that came ashore last August, devastating rural communities in southern New Orleans and killing more than 100 people in the south and the Caribbean.

The predominantly black city of New Orleans, known for its jazz, Cajun-influenced cuisine and history as a major port for slaves, is still traumatized by 2005 Hurricane Katrina, one of the largest and most powerful storms in US history, which killed at least 1,800 people.

A tornado hit Tuesday, a day after tornadoes destroyed homes and injured people elsewhere in the area.

Power has been reported to more than 17,346 customers in Louisiana, 25,923 in Texas and more than 11,646 in Mississippi, according to poweroutage.us. Utility provider Atmos Energy told NOLA.com that about 8,000 customers in New Orleans lack electricity.

The storm brought heavy rain and strong winds to Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, as national meteorologists warned about 5 million people in the area could see dangerous weather.

“This is the typical time of year for these events to unfold. Spring is the time for severe weather,” said Roger Erickson, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

School districts across the region have canceled classes and Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge has closed its campus for the day.

(Reuters)