“Deal in Sight” – Blinken Optimistic After Armenia and Azerbaijan Peace Talks

The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, announced on Thursday that Azerbaijan and Armenia have made “tangible progress” towards reaching an agreement after holding talks over the past few days. Blinken added that a final agreement was within sight. This week, Washington is hosting the foreign ministers of both South Caucasus rivals. Tensions between the two have resurfaced after Azerbaijan installed a road checkpoint on the Lachin Corridor, the only route connecting Armenia to the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh territory. Blinken said, “The two sides have discussed some very tough issues over the last few days, and they’ve made tangible progress on a durable peace agreement.” He believes that an agreement is on the horizon, and Washington will continue to help both countries get there.

Karabakh is recognised internationally as part of Azerbaijan but is primarily home to ethnic Armenians. Azerbaijan vowed to keep the route open as part of the Russian-brokered ceasefire in 2020, which ended a six-week conflict between both countries. Azerbaijan claimed that it established the checkpoint in response to alleged weapon supplies from Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh, which Armenia denies.

On Tuesday, the Kremlin announced that any efforts to resolve the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan were welcome, but the 2020 Russian-brokered peace agreement should serve as the foundation for any long-term solutions. The faceoff is viewed as a test of Russia’s resolve to mediate disputes in the area. Armenia, which is a formal ally of Russia through a mutual self-defense pact, has repeatedly requested that Moscow use its peacekeeping force to stop what it calls Azerbaijan’s “gross violation” of the peace agreement. The parties have agreed to hold discussions in Moscow sometime in the future, although no date has been set yet. Despite years of attempted mediation, Armenia and Azerbaijan have been unable to reach a peace agreement that would address outstanding issues like border demarcation and the return of prisoners.