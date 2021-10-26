‘Death or Poland’: the ‘nightmare’ of immigrants trapped at the EU border

Poland has built barbed wire fences along part of its border with Belarus in an effort to prevent migrants from crossing into the country. © AFP / FRANCE 24

A family, including two young children, huddle together to warm themselves in a forest on the Belarusian-Polish border. They are among the thousands of immigrants, mostly from the Middle East, who have tried to cross into the EU from Belarus in the last year. But now they find themselves caught between the two countries and apparently have no way out. Victims of a political confrontation, they say they cannot enter Poland or return home through Belarus.