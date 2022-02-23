Death toll from floods and landslides rises in Brazilian Petropolis

The Brazilian authorities said, on Tuesday, that the death toll from floods and landslides that struck the Brazilian city of Petropolis rose to 186, a week after heavy rains hit the tourist city.

Since the storm, rescue workers have been searching for victims, digging into the mud and debris left by devastating landslides that mainly hit poor communities on the hills.

The number of people missing is currently 69, a number that decreases as the bodies of the victims are identified and as families separated in the initial chaos are able to be reunited.

Police said 33 children were among those killed in the February 15 flood, which dumped a month of rain on the southeastern city in several hours.

More than 850 people who have lost their homes or had to evacuate are still staying in emergency shelters.

Officials are launching a massive cleanup to remove mud, debris and stuck vehicles scattered around Petropolis, the picturesque city of 300,000 that was the summer capital of the Brazilian Empire in the 19th century.

In the past three months, at least 236 people have died in severe storms in Brazil.

Experts say the torrential rains have been exacerbated by climate change.

(AFP)