Death toll rises after Indonesia’s Semeru volcano eruption

Ten people trapped after the Semeru volcano eruption in Indonesia have been evacuated to safety, the disaster mitigation agency (BNPB) said on Sunday, while the death toll from the disaster rose to at least 13 with dozens of wounded.

Semeru, the highest mountain on the island of Java, spewed towers of ash and hot clouds on Saturday that covered nearby villages in East Java province, causing people to flee in panic.

The eruption severed a strategic bridge connecting two areas in the nearby Lumajang district with the city of Malang and destroyed buildings, authorities said.

BNPB official Abdul Muhari said in a press release that 13 people died after the eruption, two of whom have been identified. Ninety-eight were injured, including two pregnant women, and 902 have been evacuated, according to the statement.

Most of the injuries were burns, authorities said.

In the Sumberwuluh area, damaged houses covered in thick gray ash as volunteers tried to turn away motorists who wanted to return to their homes near Semeru, a Reuters witness said.

An official with Indonesia’s search and rescue agency told the Metro TV news channel that evacuations have been suspended as hot clouds hamper the efforts.

Other obstacles include heavy rocks and hot volcanic sediments that limit movement, said an official with the local disaster mitigation agency.

Thoriqul Haq, a local official in Lumajang, previously said that sand miners had been trapped around their work sites.

Indonesia’s Transport Ministry said on Sunday that the eruption caused no disruptions to flights, though pilots were alerted to watch for ashfall.

Semeru, at more than 3,600 meters (12,000 feet) high, is one of almost 130 active volcanoes in Indonesia. It erupted in January and caused no casualties.

Indonesia straddles the “Pacific Ring of Fire,” an area of ​​high seismic activity, where different plates of the earth’s crust meet and create a large number of earthquakes and volcanoes.

