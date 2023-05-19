Debt crisis discussions put on hold by US Republicans, just weeks before a looming potential default.

Republicans have announced a pause in crunch US debt talks, less than two weeks before a potential catastrophic default, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Friday. He cited lack of movement from Democrats as the reason for the pause. President Joe Biden’s negotiators have been locked in talks with Republicans, seeking a deal to raise the US borrowing limit and avoid defaulting on its repayments. The Republican leader told reporters that “we can’t be spending any more money next year.” Failure to reach an agreement could create a firestorm in global markets. The White House has framed these talks as an opportunity to discuss the upcoming budget ahead of June 1. Significant differences between the parties on budget issues remain problematic. The unexpected pause to talks came a day after McCarthy was optimistic he could get a bill on the floor by next week, with an in-principle agreement likely needing to be in place by Sunday or Monday. On Friday, Republicans’ chief negotiators in the talks, congressmen Garret Graves and Patrick McHenry, left a negotiating session midway and have no plans to return, the Punchbowl News political website reported. The main sticking point was reportedly the rolling back of federal spending to 2022, demanded by the House Republicans’ right-wing Freedom Caucus, which accounts for around a fifth of the membership. Democrats on both sides of Congress have expressed increasing concerns over Republican demands, threatening to withdraw their support. Joe Biden, who is at the G7 summit of world leaders in Japan, is returning to Washington on Sunday aiming to secure a deal.