Decathlon stops selling canoes in northern France to avoid migrant crossings

Sports equipment retailer Decathlon said Tuesday it will no longer sell canoes in northern France to prevent migrants from trying to use them to cross into England.

“The purchase of canoes will no longer be possible” at the Decathlon stores in Calais and Grande-Synthe, near Dunkirk, “given the current context,” the retailer told AFP, confirming local media reports.

The items were not being used for their original sporting purpose, but “could be used to cross the Channel,” he said.

In such cases, “people’s lives would be in danger,” argued the retailer.

The stores themselves had decided to stop selling the canoes and management had approved the decision, Decathlon said.

The canoes will continue to be available for purchase online and in other stores. Other safety equipment, such as life jackets and thermal protection, will also continue to be sold in stores in Calais and Grande-Synthe.

On Friday, three migrants were reported missing after attempting to cross the English Channel into Britain in canoes, as the number of crossings increased.

Two canoes were found adrift in Calais on Thursday and two people were pulled out of the water.

Earlier on Tuesday, French police cleared a major immigrant camp that was home to about 1,000 people waiting to reach Britain. Tensions are high between London and Paris over the English Channel crossings.

A record number of migrants crossed the English Channel in small boats last Thursday – 1,185 according to British figures – which the British government called “unacceptable”.

French Home Secretary Gerald Darmanin spoke with his British counterpart Priti Patel on Monday, but only after giving a direct interview in which he said Britain should “stop using us as a coup de grace in its domestic politics.”

French authorities said they carried out 10 separate operations on Tuesday in which they rescued 272 migrants trying to cross the English Channel into England aboard makeshift boats, some of them in distress.

Maritime officials said they were taken to the ports of Calais, Dunkirk and Boulogne-sur-Mer, where they were cared for by border police and firefighters.

Maritime Prefect Philippe Dutrieux said that around 15,400 migrants have attempted to make the dangerous crossing of the Canal between January 1 and August 31, and some 3,500 of them were rescued from ships in distress and taken to French shores.

In 2020, some 9,500 people crossed the Canal or attempted to do so, up from 2,300 in 2019 and 600 in 2018.

