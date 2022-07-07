Defending champion Pogacar tops the Tour de France with a sixth stage victory

Defending champion Tadej Pojjakar of Group Emirates launched a fierce assault on a late climb to win the sixth stage of the Tour de France and reclaim the chief’s yellow jersey on Thursday.

Pogacar attacked on a steep climb 500m from the end and was forward of his primary rivals Jonas Vingegaard and Adam Yates, who at the moment are 31sec 39sec behind him within the standings.

“It appears like the primary time I have been by way of, I wasn’t anticipating it at this time, it was an actual combat,” Pogakar mentioned.

Nonetheless, he appeared to win a battle with relative ease.

The Slovenian took yellow forward of EF’s American rider Nelson Bowles due to an additional 10 seconds proven to the stage winner.

The 23-year-old celebrated with repeated punches within the air and is in a main place as he tries to win the Tour de France for the third time in a row.

He beat Australian Michael Matthews in second place at this time, whereas David Godot of FDG got here in third and Britain’s Tom Pidcock in fourth.

The Bidcock rider, 22, will put on the Underneath-26’s greatest white jersey on Friday, though Pogacar leads in these rankings.

Evening chief Wout van Aert paraded the yellow jersey by way of Belgium earlier than launching an finally doomed however raging assault throughout 130km of rolling woodland terrain earlier than being captured 15km away.

Van Aert shall be racing on stage Friday within the race factors inexperienced jersey as a substitute, and can have received many followers for his reckless type.

(AFP)