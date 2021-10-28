Defiant anti-coup protesters in Sudan

Thousands of people have braved harsh repression to take to the streets of Sudan since Monday’s military coup. FRANCE 24’s Bastien Renouil and Caroline Kimeu speak to some of the young people at the barricades in the capital Khartoum.

Shops are closed and transport blocked on the streets of Sudan’s capital Khartoum amid a fourth day of protests since Monday’s coup.

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Sudan’s de facto leader since the 2019 ouster of former dictator Omar al-Bashir, dissolved the fragile government tasked with overseeing the country’s transition to a full civilian regime.

“We are blocking the roads to ensure our safety so that the military forces cannot reach us,” said a young protester erecting barricades in Khartoum. “If they hit us, they will shoot to kill. There they killed our brothers, next to the military barracks.

“We are calling for civil disobedience,” the protester continued. “We don’t want to see anyone at work.”

