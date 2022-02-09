Democratic-led US states announce plans to lift mask mandates

Several Democratic-run US states have announced plans to roll back their indoor and school mask mandates, as coronavirus infections decline in America.

The ads signal a move toward a policy of accepting Covid-19 as part of everyday life.

Mask wearing became a political battleground in the United States in the early days of the pandemic.

Several Democratic governors have imposed strict mandates, while Republican-led states such as Texas and Florida have banned the imposition of face coverings.

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced Monday night that the state’s indoor mask mandate will end for vaccinated residents on February 15.

“California’s case rate is down 65 percent since the Omicron peak. Our hospitalizations have stabilized across the state,” Newsom tweeted.

“People who are not vaccinated will still need to wear bulletproof masks. Get vaccinated. Get support,” he added.

Newsom’s announcement came after New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced that children and staff will no longer need to wear masks in schools starting March 7.

“This is not so much a declaration of victory as it is a recognition that we can live responsibly with this thing,” he said, referring to the Corona virus, referring to the Corona virus.

In Connecticut, Governor Ned Lamont said he has recommended that school boards drop mandatory mask-wearing in schools after February 28.

Delaware Governor John Carney announced that his state’s indoor mask mandate will end Friday, and Masksin schools will end by March 31.

“We are in a much better place than we were several weeks ago,” he wrote on Twitter.

In Oregon, Governor Kate Brown tweeted that she would “lift mask requirements no later than March 31.”

New York, the epicenter of America’s outbreak in the spring of 2020, has not officially announced plans to lift Covid restrictions, but Gov. Cathy Hochhol is expected to end the city’s inner mask mandate on Wednesday, the New York Times reported, citing several people briefed on the matter. on the decision.

The CDC’s recommendations for the various measures highlight the disparate nature of mask rules, which can vary between local authorities in a severely deactivated state.

Lifting mandates still allows individual school boards to request masks if they want to.

But revoking the mandates appears to be out of sync with guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which the Joe Biden administration is tracking.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that vaccinated people wear masks indoors if they are “in an area with a significant or high rate of transmission.”

A mask covering the nose and mouth must be worn on planes, buses, trains, and other public transportation that travel to, within, or outside the United States.

The CDC also requires a catcher inside US transportation hubs such as airports and train stations.

The United States is currently recording about 73,000 new cases per day, down from a peak of about 800,000 cases per day in early January, according to the CDC.

More than 900,000 people have died from Covid-19 in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus tracker.

Despite declining numbers of new cases linked to the Omicron variant, the average daily death rate is still 2,300, according to government figures.

(AFP)