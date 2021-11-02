Democratic Republic of Congo: Crime soars in Beni city despite government-imposed ‘state of siege’

FOCUS © FRANCE 24

Six months ago, the President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Felix Tshisekedi, placed North Kivu and Ituri, two provinces in the east of the country, under a “state of siege”, effectively imposing martial law in a region that has been shaken by conflict for decades. Today, although the government claims that hundreds of armed militiamen have surrendered, the massacres continue and the security forces face increasing criticism. In Beni City, the judicial system has stopped and crime has skyrocketed. Report from our correspondents.