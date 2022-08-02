WORLD NEWS

Democratic Republic of the Congo re-evaluates plan to withdraw UN peacekeeping mission

By hanad

In Tonight’s Version: After dozens of deaths throughout final week’s violent demonstrations towards the United Nations, the federal government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo is reconsidering the plan to withdraw the United Nations Group Mission within the United Nations Stabilization within the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri was additionally killed in a US drone strike on Sunday. He helped orchestrate the terrorist assaults on US embassies in Tanzania and Kenya within the late Nineteen Nineties. Lastly, Kenyans hope that new elections will discover a manner out of the inflation disaster.

hanad
