Denmark advances to European Championship semi-finals after beating the Czech Republic 2-1

Denmark’s fairytale run at Euro 2020 moves on to the semi-finals after beating the Czech Republic 2-1 in Baku on Saturday to advance to a last-four meeting with England or Ukraine at Wembley.

The goals in the first half from Thomas Delaney and Kasper Dolberg were enough to knock out Kasper Hjulmand’s men, despite a rally from the Czechs in the second half inspired by Patrik Schick’s fifth goal of the tournament.

The Danes have now scored 10 goals in winning their last three games after starting the tournament with two defeats, the first under shocking circumstances when Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch.

Three weeks later, they dream of a repeat of 1992, when Denmark won the European Championship despite failing to even qualify.

When Yugoslavia was ousted due to the outbreak of war, they were given a second chance and they play as a side inspired by the emotion of Eriksen’s collapse and recovery.

The Inter Milan midfielder was able to leave hospital after less than a week with a defibrillator in his chest, but on the pitch, Denmark has survived the loss of their star player over the past decade.

After playing all three group matches in Copenhagen and in front of thousands of traveling Danish fans in Amsterdam in a 4-0 thrashing of Wales last weekend, only a small group of supporters were able to make the 4,000km journey to Azerbaijan.

Those who did make it partied within five minutes, as Delaney was left completely unmarked to head home from Jens Stryger Larsen.

Tomas Vaclik then had to reject Mikkel Damsgaard to prevent the Danes from doubling their lead in a blistering start.

But the Czechs then got into the game and twice, Kasper Schmeichel was forced to make saves by Tomas Holes.

Denmark, however, was always a threat at half-time and Vaclik had to get up to parry another powerful drive from Damsgaard.

Vaclik was powerless three minutes before half time when Joakim Maehle added another assist to his fine tournament with a teasing cross with the outside of his right foot that knocked in Dolberg from close range.

Czech boss Jaroslav Silhavy made two substitutions at halftime and the introduction of Jakub Jankto and Michael Krmencik made an immediate impression.

Krmencik jabbed Schmeichel’s palms before the Leicester goalkeeper was forced to reverse a shot from Antonin Barak.

But Denmark heeded their warning when Schick grabbed Vladimir Coufal’s cross and joined Cristiano Ronaldo as the tournament’s top scorer.

The Czechs’ momentum soon faded and both sides were visibly worn out from their long journey east and the scorching heat.

Vaclik kept his side in the game with a series of saves to go one-on-one with substitute Yussuf Poulsen and then Maehle.

However, with Schick forced out by a muscle strain, Silhavy’s men lacked the target threat to disturb Denmark by six minutes of stoppage time.

(AFP)